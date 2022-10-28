Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/28/22

MLB.com | Paul Casella: The winners of the 2022 Fielding Bible Awards, one of the two major awards (alongside the Gold Glove) given in honor of defensive prowess, were announced yesterday afternoon, and one Yankee received recognition. Thanks to his league-leading 21 Defensive Runs Saved behind the plate and his elite pitch framing skills — framing metrics measured him as twice as valuable as any other catcher in the league — Yankee backstop Jose Trevino earned his first career Fielding Bible.

NJ.com | Bridget Hyland: In addition to the Fielding Bible recipients, the finalists for the Silver Slugger Awards were also announced yesterday. Not surprising to anyone who watched the Yankees over the course of the regular season (but perhaps surprising to those who only watched the postseason), four Yankees players combined for five nominations. Aaron Judge received an outfield nomination, Giancarlo Stanton one as a designated hitter, Anthony Rizzo at first base, and DJ LeMahieu as both a second baseman and as a utility player. The winners will be announced on November 10th.

MLB Trade Rumors | Simon Hampton: With the postseason still ongoing, we’re still a bit too early for major winter transactions to begin, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t hear some whispers about what teams and players plan to do. While most attention has been focused around Aaron Judge (Yankees management, if you’re reading this: pay the man!), the team has multiple other free agents about to hit the market. Of them, both Andrew Benintendi and Jameson Taillon have expressed interest in returning. Additionally, in news that will surely disappoint many fans, early reports suggest that the Yankees will not be engaging in this winter’s shortstop market, trusting instead to turn the position over to the team’s prospects.