Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/28/22

After a week off, baseball returns tonight with Game 1 of the World Series. Had the Yankees advanced, the game would have been played at Yankee Stadium, but of course, the Yankees did not bother to win a game in the ALCS. Instead, we get a juggernaut vs. underdog matchup, with the playoff-unbeaten Astros facing off with the equally hot Phillies.

If you don’t want to think about another World Series without the Yankees, we’ve got plenty to distract on the site, with the exception of Josh’s World Series preview this morning. Elsewhere, Hayes will go deep on Oswaldo Cabrera’s defense, Peter ruminates on the pleasures of divesting from sports at times, Andres discusses the uncertain future of Gleyber Torres, and Madison delivers the answers to this week’s mailbag.

2022 World Series:

Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Minute Maid Park in Houston

Game 1: Justin Verlander vs. Aaron Nola

First pitch: 8:03pm ET (FOX)

Questions/Prompts:

1. What opposing team scares you the most in the Aaron Judge sweepstakes?

2. Who has the pitching advantage in Game 1 of the World Series?