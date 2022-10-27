Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/27/22

It might be an unlikely universe, but there is one where the Yankees completed their comeback from down 3-0 to win four in a row, clinching the pennant last night. That would’ve locked them into a World Series against the Phillies beginning tomorrow night in the Bronx. Alas, that is not the universe we’re in, nor is it one where the Yankees just beat Houston in a normal ALCS. Boo.

Today on the site, Jake will counter the sentiment that the Astros were simply unbeatable, Andrés will make a truly stunning call on the Yankees’ 2022 MVP, and Malachi will review the Yankees’ top five plays of the season by WPA. Later on, Madison will fairly bemoan the talent gap that has grown between New York and Houston over the past few years, and Matt will look back on the top five Yankees starts by Game Score in 2022.

2022 World Series:

Off until the Phillies and Astros begin Game 1 tomorrow in Houston.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who frustrates you the most from the trio of Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman, and Aaron Boone?

2. Were you surprised by the news that Adam Wainwright will return to the Cardinals and not retire with Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina?