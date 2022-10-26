Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/26/22

We’re only three days out from the end, but it’s still wild to think that there’s no more Yankees baseball to be had in 2022. It’s a weird year to reflect on, with so much to parse through, and we’ll be getting through more of it each and every day. The World Series still has another few days until it kicks off if you’re interested in following it, but if you’ve checked out for now after the disappointing ending to the season I can’t blame you.

As I said though, life moves on. Today Matt starts us off with a look back at the five longest home runs that the Yankees hit this year, and John has a pair of pieces focusing on the best and worst defensive plays the team made. Sandwiched in-between is Jeff with a piece arguing why Aaron Boone deserves to be in the hot seat in light of recent news that he’s likely to return as manager for 2023.

2022 World Series:

Off until the Phillies and Astros begin Game 1 on Friday in Houston.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Who was the best defender on the Yankees this season?

2. Do you think there’s a chance that the Yankees make a change in the front office or manager’s role?