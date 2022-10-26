Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/26/22

SNY | Andy Martino: Another playoff failure, a generally bad trade deadline, and some eyebrow-raising comments by the manager raised some questions about whether general manager Brian Cashman and skipper Aaron Boone would be back for the 2023 season. Currently, it looks like both will be back, though Cashman will require a new contract (Boone just finished the first season of a three-year contract). However, Martino reports that immense fan backlash could change owner Hal Steinbrenner’s mind. It’s fitting that a PR nightmare is apparently worse than an embarrassing playoff sweep. Still, Cashman has put together a consistent contender, and Boone’s positivity is considered important amid the frequently dramatic New York market. Expect to see them both back.

FanGraphs | Jay Jaffe: Still, some shakeups obviously need to be made if the Yankees want any hope of surpassing the Houston Astros in the coming years. If Cashman were to go, Jaffe considers whether the Yankees could woo Theo Epstein, Billy Beane, or Jim Crane, or what other managerial candidates would make sense in place of Boone. But where the real changes have to be made is on the roster. Nothing else can be settled until Aaron Judge signs back with the Yankees or elsewhere, but the team does have a lot of other free agents. They may have to find a first baseman if Anthony Rizzo opts out as expected, and offloading Josh Donaldson will require some creativity.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: The Post breaks down the status and potential questions around every player currently on the roster. Even among the non-free agents, there are a lot of questions — what they can get out of Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Hicks, if Isiah Kiner-Falefa will still remain as the starting shortstop in his final year of team control, and the health of DJ LeMahieu all loom large. With or without Judge, the edges of the roster could look quite different in a few months.

Sports Illustrated | Jonathan Harrison: Michael Kay has not held back in his criticism of the team since their elimination. He’s bashed Boone and company’s attempt to gain inspiration from a franchise nadir (the 2004 ALCS), and now has declared the trade that netted them Donaldson as one of the worst that Cashman has ever executed. Donaldson had the worst offensive output of his career since 2013, meaning the Yankees spent a boatload of money on a guy with a smooth glove and not much else. IKF, the one who was supposed to have the smooth glove, played a deeply suspect shortstop and appeared to wilt under the modest expectations placed on him. Ben Rortvedt got hurt in spring training and was eventually banished to Triple-A due to the sudden emergence of Jose Trevino. Barring huge turnarounds next year, it’s hard to argue with Kay’s assessment.

