Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/25/22

We’re on to Day 2 of the Yankees offseason, and we’re still sifting through the pieces. With both the ALCS and NLCS ending quickly, there are no World Series games to distract us, instead leaving us to simmer on what was a shocking and disappointing end to a once-promising season. Our autopsy of the 2022 Yankees will continue over the coming days, as we go through what went right and went wrong over the past year.

On the site today, Estevão will take a moment to appreciate a silver lining from this playoffs, the performance of Jonathan Loáisiga. Also, Jesse remarks on a team at a crossroads, Matt Provenzano comments on The Plan, Matt Ferenchick looks back at the streakiest Yankees teams in history, and Sam names his Least Valuable Player for the 2022 Yankees.

2022 World Series:

Off until the Phillies and Astros begin Game 1 on Friday in Houston.

Questions/Prompts:

1. What Yankees pitcher other than Gerrit Cole impressed you the most in the playoffs?

2. With New York baseball a bummer right now, any thoughts on the rejuvenated state of New York football?