Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The past week saw the Yankees narrowly avert an upset at the hands of the Guardians, only to get soundly defeated in a sweep thanks to Houston. It was an eye-opening, humbling, and frustrating loss all around, punctuated by moments where the game could have easily been in their grasp followed by the eventual failure to capitalize. The Astros, to their credit, bent but never broke and took everything that the Yankees gave them in return and ran with it. Just like that, the Yankees’ season is over and we’re left to pick up the pieces mentally on a year that was filled with so many questions.

It’s difficult to process where to even begin. For many it’s the immediate, the visceral reaction to yet another postseason stopped by the Astros — do they simply have the Yankees’ number, is it possible to catch up to them in just a single offseason, is this the Yankees’ ceiling? Then there’s the details of the regular season to unpack, like whether the 110+ win team that they had in the first half was sustainable or just a lengthy hot streak. There’s an entire offseason to analyze this team, and it’ll be needed, but some immediate quick hits to the main issues are in order. If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of October 27th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.