Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 176: Good Night, 2022 Yankees

Well, the Yankees’ 2022 season is officially over. For the fourth time in the last eight seasons, the Yankees’ dreams end at the hands of the Houston Astros. Our most recent episode of the podcast prior to now came with the Yankees already facing an 0-2 deficit in the ALCS and heading home to The Bronx to hopefully turn their fortunes. They headed to The Bronx alright, but just like the first two games, the offense failed to show up in Game 3. Harrison Bader and Anthony Rizzo showed some life, but ultimately the team didn’t do enough to survive past Game 4. The season is over.

We are back on the pod to officially eulogize the 2022 Bombers and discuss, vent, and grumble about what exactly went wrong for the Yankees (a lot) and what little went right. After the ad break (~21:52), we also looked ahead to discuss the uncertain-but-maybe-not-so-uncertain futures of GM Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone, and of course, the biggest elephant in the room: Aaron Judge’s impending free agency.

We also took the opportunity to rip into Josh Donaldson, Bringer of Bad Vibes, and generally bantered about the many questions facing the Yankees in the months ahead before wrapping up the pod by making predictions for the World Series (spoiler: we’re both rooting for the Phillies’ good vibes and hoping for the worst for the Astros), and picking our final Yankees and Manfreds of the 2022 Yankees season.

You can listen to the show on the web player below or on any of your preferred podcast apps — to name a few, we’re on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, and iHeartRadio. Thank you for following along with us throughout this chaotic 2022 season.