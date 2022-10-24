Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/24/22

Well, the Yankees had the decency (if you want to call it that) to at least score some runs during what turned out to be their final game of the season last night. But the pitching and defense faltered and the Astros won the pennant in a 6-5 victory to clinch the sweep. I am so tired of these guys, but they are just far and away a better team. The Yankees only wish they were remotely that good.

The blog show goes on though. Today on the site, Jake will recap the Phillies’ pennant-clinching NLCS action, Madison will react to Game 4, Esteban will pick his Player of the Game, and Josh will ruminate on the state of the Yankees, post-elimination. Later on, Kevin will review Week 3 of the Arizona Fall League, Chris will editorialize against the front office, and Madison will return to get your mailbag questions.

2022 World Series:

Off until the Phillies and Astros begin Game 1 on Friday in Houston.

Questions/Prompts:

1. Do you blame Gleyber Torres or Isiah Kiner-Falefa more for the infield blunder last night?

2. We’ll have staff picks later in the week, but instant thoughts on your World Series prediction?