Yankees and Astros to begin ALCS Game 4 in a rain delay

The Yankees and Astros were scheduled to play the fourth game of this ALCS at 7:07pm ET, but for the third time during this Yankee playoff run, weather will come into play. With about an hour to first pitch, the league communicated that the game will not start on time, and that the forecast will be assessed again around 7:

Tonight's ALCS game will not start on time. It remains possible that the game could be postponed and rescheduled to tomorrow. We continue to evaluate the conditions and will provide another update by 7:00 p.m. (ET). — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) October 23, 2022

The forecast, as of now, doesn’t look great for the night, though there should be at least some window for play. Regardless, it seems like rain will make an impact on the game for some time:

ALCS Game 4 Weather Update: MLB has announced that tonight’s game at Yankee Stadium with not start on time. The latest model data shows a break in steadier rainfall moving towards NYC around 9pm. Drizzle and damp conditions can still be expected throughout the evening. — New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) October 23, 2022

Looking ahead, a postponement could make things tough for whichever team (likely the Astros!) advances to the World Series. If the ALCS somehow extends out, Game 7 of this series would be scheduled for Thursday night, with the World Series scheduled for Friday night. The Yankees, of course, would have to put up a fight for a lack of days off to become a problem.

At the very least, it appears the Yankees and the league have learned from the ALDS Game 5 rainout debacle, during which fans were left in the rain for hours without communication from the team or league. With the league stating that an update will come at 7, it would be a surprise if fans weren’t given far more consistent updates throughout the length of this delay.

The Yankees have shown they can learn from mistakes when it comes to weather communications. Will they learn from roster-building mistakes, such as playing an entire season with a glaring hole at shortstop? Time will tell.

Update