ALCS Game 4: New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros

It all comes down to this for the Yankees. After three mostly listless performances, they will have have to play for their season today in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series against the Astros.

Trailing 3-0, the Yankees will have to do something that only ever been done once before in MLB history, and the less said about that particular series, the better (despite what Aaron Boone and his coaching staff might think). If the Yankees are going to try and pull of the improbable, it starts tonight.

In tonight’s Game 4, the Yankees will send Nestor Cortes to the mound. Cortes has been one of the Yankees’ most crucial arms all season, and they’re going to need him to do it again. He made one start against Houston this season back on June 26th. That day, Cortes allowed three runs in five innings in a game the Yankees eventually won in extra innings on Aaron Judge’s walk-off homer.

Behind Cortes, the Yankees’ search for any sort of offense continues. Harrison Bader is back in the leadoff spot, Oswaldo Cabrera will play left field, and Giancarlo Stanton is back at DH. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is back in the lineup at shortstop, with the Yankees truly looking for anything and anyone to provide a spark.

For Houston, Lance McCullers Jr. is set to get the start. McCullers quite infamously threw four shutout and game-ending innings in Game 7 of the 2017 ALCS, allowing just one hit to finish off that Yankees’ season. This year, he’s been good after returning from an injury that kept him out until August, with the Yankees not getting a look at him in their regular season matchups. Other than him, Houston’s lineup is mostly the same as the one that’s had their number so far this season, with Martín Maldonado returning to the catcher position.

Come join us in the game thread as the Yankees try to get anything going and keep their season alive. As has been a recurring theme this postseason, the weather forecast in the Bronx is not great, so the game is delayed. First pitch is now scheduled for 8:30pm ET.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:07 pm ET 8:30 pm ET

TV broadcast: TBS

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, ESPN Radio / KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, TUDN 93.3/KLAT 1010

