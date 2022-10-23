Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Johnny Damon tries to offer hope for the Yankees

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 postseason is underway, we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Damon offers hope?

The Yankees are in a 3-0 hole against the Houston Astros in the ALCS. All hope is pretty much lost, but former Yankees (and, regrettably Red Sox) outfielder Damon did bring up the forbidden 2004 season. Could the Yankees pull it off and win four straight?

Down 0-3… it’s been done before ‍♂️ — Johnny Damon (@JohnnyDamon) October 23, 2022

Former Yankees celebrate the ALDS victory

In happier times, not only were the current player on the Yankees excited about defeating the Guardians in the ALDS, but so were the former Yankees. CC Sabathia, Derek Jeter, and Cameron Maybin all chimed in on Twitter. See what they said below!

Hell of a series!!! Congrats to the Guardians on an incredible season and to those boys in Pinstripes…keep it going!! — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) October 18, 2022

On to Houston! — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) October 19, 2022