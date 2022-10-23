Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/23/22

There’s been plenty of stumbles for the Yankees this year, but after every one there’s been a silver lining on the horizon. If there’s one now, it’s about to get eclipsed — the Yankees are facing a 3-0 deficit to the Houston Astros, and after two close contests they got spanked in their own ballpark. One more loss ends their season short of a World Series berth for the 13th year in a row, and they have to win four straight against a juggernaut that they’ve been unable to solve for years. That’s about as bleak as it gets.

Naturally, that feeling sums up most of the work going into the site today. Kevin has our reaction over Game 3 and it holds nothing back, and Matt was decisive in bestowing yesterday’s player of the game award. Jesse goes into detail on just how much of a slog this all is right now, and then it’ll be time for lineups and Game 4 of the ALCS. Will this be the last one? Who knows! After all that goes down, be sure to lookout for Joe’s social media spotlight as well.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Houston Astros

Game 4: Nestor Cortes vs. Lance McCullers Jr.

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

National League Championship Series:

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia

Game 5: Zack Wheeler vs. Yu Darvish

First pitch: 2:37 p.m. ET (FOX)

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. Does the season last another day?

2. Do the Phillies have Team of Destiny vibes going on? Or can San Diego get back into it?