Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/23/22

New York Times | David Waldstein: A listless display in Game 3 now has the Yankees a game away from eliminated as they fell 5-0 to the Astros on Saturday. Only one team ever has overcome a 3-0 deficit in a series — not to mention who that was — but it seems very unlikely against a team playing the way that Houston is. The Astros still have yet to lose in the playoffs, having gone 6-0 so far.

The Score | Travis Sawchik: After Game 2 ended in a narrow 3-2 defeat, Luis Severino and Aaron Boone were among those lamenting that Minute Maid Park’s roof was open, the wind, and bad luck that led to the defeat. While in the moment it certainly felt frustrating, there’s way more to it beyond just luck. The ballpark is the way it is and has dimensions the way they are. The Astros took advantage of the dimensions that day, and the Yankees didn’t.

MLB.com | Bryan Hoch: While Aaron Judge’s status with the Yankees in 2023 and beyond is unknown at this point, at least one teammate has big plans for him if returns. Nestor Cortes has said that Judge should be named the Yankees’ captain if he re-signs with the team. Many have already viewed Judge as the unofficial captain of the team, but if he does ink a new deal in New York it’d be fitting to make it legitimate.