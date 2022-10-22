Yankees announce ALCS Game 3 lineup

It’s do-or-die time in the Bronx, as the Yankees take on the Astros facing a 2-0 deficit in this ALCS. They have the man they want on the mound, though, as once again Gerrit Cole will try to save their season. Cole has been the club’s MVP in the postseason, tallying 13 innings across two starts and allowing just three runs.

New York Yankees games are now available to stream on Sling TV! Which gives you even more accessibility to the Yankees, no matter where you are watching from. Sling TV lets you stream live TV and on-demand content over the Internet on any device; access free DVR storage; and choose from a selection of packages including Sports Extra or NFL RedZone. Order now and get half off your first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue (regular price $35, now $17.50 + add any Extra package for half off too!) Visit Sling TV for prices, streaming options and available channels.

Cole will be opposed on the other side by Cristian Javier. The 25-year-old right-hander is representative of Houston’s pitching depth. Javier is being bumped up in the rotation thanks to Lance McCullers Jr’s. injury, but Javier in his own right had a great 2022 campaign. He totaled 148.2 innings with a stellar 152 ERA+, striking out 11.7 per nine. He relies on a 94-mph four-seamer, but his best pitch might be his slider, which opposing batters hit just .121 against this year.

Here’s the lineup Aaron Boone has filled out to face Javier:

We have another shakeup for Game 3. Harrison Bader was bumped up to leadoff facing a left-hander in Game 2, but Anthony Rizzo will bat first with a right-handed pitcher on the mound again. Matt Carpenter is back in the fold as well, batting fifth, which means Giancarlo Stanton will head out to left field again.

The Carpenter/Stanton dynamic keeps both Oswald Peraza and Isiah Kiner-Falefa on the bench, with Oswaldo Cabrera handling shortstop duties. Josh Donaldson stays at third, while Jose Trevino is back behind the dish, after Kyle Higashioka got a start with Luis Severino on the mound.

Will this nine be the one to breakthrough against the Astros? The presence of Cole on the mound means the offense hopefully won’t need a huge game against Javier to win, but a sign of life from the lineup would be hugely encouraging at this point. They were listless against Houston pitching through the first two games, and the club’s chances of coming back in this series and advancing hinge on the offense at least getting back to competency.

What do you think of this lineup? Is this the right group to get the Yankees back on track? Let us know in the comments.