Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/22/22

Sports Illustrated | Gary Phillips: Down 0-2 to the Astros, the Yankees have a chance to spark a comeback with three straight games at home. They have the starting pitching advantage for the first two contests, sending Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes to the hill for Games 3 and 4. For Cole in particular, his strong postseason run continuing would go a long way in reassuring us that the Yankees still have a shot at this thing.

New York Daily News | Mike Lupica: Of course, as optimistic as we can be about Cole and Cortes, it doesn’t mean much if this team continues to be stymied at the plate. The team made some very sour grapes complaints about how the wind affected Game 2, but no amount of wind makes up for the at-bats the club has taken in this series. The Yankees were a better hitting team at home this year, like most, and that trend needs to continue this weekend.

ESPN: Cristian Javier tormented the Yankees as the starter in the Astros’ combined no-hitter back in June, and he’ll return to the Bronx as the Game 3 starter. Lance McCullers Jr. was scratched yesterday after he was hit by a champagne bottle during the team’s ALDS celebration. Javier has only appeared once in the postseason thus far, but his swingman role and fastball/slider combination makes him a tough assignment for the Yankees.

New York Post | Mike Vaccaro: Also returning to the Bronx is Yankees’ fans most hated, Jose Altuve. The second baseman is coming off one of his best seasons ever, but right now is the only player in baseball history to start a postseason run 0/23. Still, given his flair for the dramatic whenever facing the Yankees, it might be best for fans to keep quiet until they know whether that hitless streak has ended or not.