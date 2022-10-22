Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/22/22

Things are dark. The Yankees are in a familiar spot, down in the ALCS to the Houston Astros. But all is not lost. Just six days ago, Gerrit Cole took the mound with the Yankees facing elimination and delivered. He’ll have the chance to do so again today against his former team. Not only that, the Yankees have rallied from a 2-0 deficit against Houston before. Of course, after winning three straight in the 2017 ALCS, the Yankees failed to advance from there, but we know it can be done. It all starts with Cole tonight.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Houston Astros

Game 3: Gerrit Cole vs. Cristian Javier

Time: 5:07 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Minute Maid Park in Houston

National League Championship Series:

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia

Game 4

First pitch: 7:45pm ET (FOX)

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. Will the Yankees exceed three runs today?

2. Let’s get another round of Gerrit Cole line predictions.