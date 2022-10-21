Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 175: Wake Up, Bats! It’s the ALCS!

The rain wreaked havoc on not only the Yankees’ playoff schedule, but also our podcast schedule. Real-world commitments kept Kunj and I from doing a post-ALDS pod, but we’re back on the airwaves ... just in time to see the Yankees limp back to the Bronx facing an 0-2 deficit in the ALCS to those hated Astros. Whoops!

The offense has continued its playoff deep freeze. They did just barely enough to get by the Guardians in the Division Series, but four runs in two games is not going to cut it in Houston. There have been some questionable lineup and bullpen decisions for sure, and Kunj and I definitely got into that, but the bottom line is that this team is not going to make this a series again unless more than a couple of these bats wake up. Although there is still hope as the series shifts to Yankee Stadium, they have serious work to do.

We talked about the playoffs at large, plus some NLCS thoughts, and then ruled on our Yankee and Manfred of the Week. Hopefully we’ll be able to pod again before the clock strikes midnight on these Yankees.

