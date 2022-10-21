Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/21/22

Two runs per game is just not going to get it done against the Astros, especially when those runs were a gift from Framber Valdez’s defense. Luis Severino only made one real mistake yesterday, and it led to three runs off the bat of Alex Bregman. Ballgame. Kaputski. 2-0 deficit. Sigh.

Today on the site, Jake will provide his reactions to ALCS Game 2, John will name the Yankees’ Player of the Game, and Jeff will discuss Josh Donaldson’s Gold Glove case. Later on, John will look back at other great Yankees ALCS rivalries, Andrés will explore what’s eating the Yankees’ bats, John will return to examine the positives of Frankie Montas’ return, and Madison will answer your mailbag questions. At some point, Kunj and I will make our rattled brains up from the floor and cobble together a podcast, too.

Today’s Matchup:

Offday

National League Championship Series:

Philadelphia Phillies vs. San Diego Padres

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia

Game 3: Ranger Suárez vs. Joe Musgrove

First pitch: 7:37pm ET (FS1)

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. Will the ALCS make it back to Houston?

2. Will the NLCS make it back to San Diego?