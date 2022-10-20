Five Yankees named AL Gold Glove finalists

Every year since 1957, Rawlings has given out Gold Glove awards to MLB players who are judged to be the best at their positions. The honors are voted on by each of the 30 managers and six coaches from each team, with none allowed to pick any of their own players (they can also only vote on their respective leagues). An added wrinkle for 2022 that makes a lot of sense for the modern game is that there will be a “Utility” winner for the first time, given how often some players these days rotate positions.

The Gold Gloves are typically given out in mid-November. Until just a few years ago, there was no buildup to the awards, but now, Rawlings likes to announce three finalists at each position. The Yankees nominated as finalists were pitcher Jameson Taillon, catcher Jose Trevino, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, utilityman DJ LeMahieu, and left fielder Andrew Benintendi (who split time with the Royals).

Technically, third baseman Josh Donaldson probably should have been nominated, but I don’t think many Yankees fans are going to feel sorry for him. More sympathy will be found with likely MVP Aaron Judge, who has put on his own season-long clinic of superb defense in right field — including just last night. Perhaps the fact that he split time for a decent chunk of the season when the Yankees needed someone to cover center for them worked against his favor. C’est la vie; we know how good Judge is out there, and that’s all that matters.

As noted by James Smyth of the YES Network, Taillon would be the fourth Yankees pitcher to win the honor (Bobby Shantz, Ron Guidry, Mike Mussina); Trevino would be the third Yankees catcher (Elston Howard, Thurman Munson); and Rizzo would be the fifth Yankees first baseman (Joe Pepitone, Chris Chambliss, Don Mattingly, Mark Teixeira). Outfielders are trickier to distinguish since for many years, Rawlings simply gave awards out to three outfielders in each league rather than specifying positions like left field or center.

Best of luck to these Yankees in the voting!

Since we’re a Yankees site and only focusing on the American League, here are said finalists, as revealed today. The nominated Yankees are in bold.

Pitcher

José Berríos, Blue Jays

Shane Bieber, Guardians

Jameson Taillon, Yankees

Catcher

Sean Murphy, A’s

Cal Raleigh, Mariners

Jose Trevino, Yankees

First base

Luis Arraez, Twins

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays

Anthony Rizzo, Yankees

Second base

Andrés Giménez, Guardians

Jonathan Schoop, Tigers

Marcus Semien, Rangers

Shortstop

Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox

Carlos Correa, Twins

Jeremy Peña, Astros

Third base

Matt Chapman, Blue Jays

Ramón Urías, Orioles

José Ramírez, Guardians

Left field

Andrew Benintendi, Royals/Yankees

Steven Kwan, Guardians

Brandon Marsh, Angels

Center field

Cedric Mullins, Orioles

Myles Straw, Guardians

Michael A. Taylor, Royals

Right field

Max Kepler, Twins

Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox/Blue Jays

Kyle Tucker, Astros

Utility

Whit Merrifield, Royals/Blue Jays

DJ LeMahieu, Yankees

Luis Rengifo, Angels