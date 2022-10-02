Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Celebrating 61 and a division win

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season is nearing its conclusion, we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Judge ties Maris

Aaron Judge blasted his 61st home run of the season and tied Roger Maris’ AL record. Yankees legends took to Twitter to congratulate Judge on his historic homer. See below!

Wow ! Congrats @TheJudge44 Boom 61 ! To you and your family. A Class Act — Reggie Jackson (@mroctober) September 29, 2022

Congrats Aaron Judge tying Roger Maris. Break the record at home is appropriate. Good luck. I will be there friday rooting you on. 62 — Jim Leyritz (@therealjleyritz) September 29, 2022

Winning the AL East

Your New York Yankees have won the American League East! Their division lead was threatened for a short amount of time, but they eventually found their footing and were able to pull away with the lead. 97 wins with four to play. Will they hit the century mark in 2022?