New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Chi Chi González vs. Kyle Bradish

It’s a rainy afternoon for the Yankees’ final home game of the regular season, and Aaron Judge’s final shot at hitting No. 62 in Yankee Stadium. After a sleepy 2-1 loss in the first game of the series, the Bombers responded with a comprehensive 8-0 victory that started with dominance from Nestor Cortes and ended with an offensive outburst. Can they take the final home series of the regular season with a win in the rubber match?

Chi Chi González was signed to a major league contract and added to the active roster for this game. González debuted in 2015 and played parts of six seasons with the Rangers, Rockies, Twins, and Brewers. He owns a 5.72 ERA and 5.23 FIP, and it’s easy to envision a scenario where he’s used for this game and then designated for assignment shortly afterward, like the Yankees did with reliever Jacob Barnes yesterday. The 30-year-old righty throws a fastball in the low-90s and a slider in the mid-80s as his main weapons. González will also occasionally mix in a curveball, cutter, and changeup.

Kyle Bradish faced the Yankees back on May 16th, giving up four runs on eight hits and three walks in 4.1 innings. The Orioles rookie was drafted by the Angels in the fourth round of the 2018 MLB Draft and was packaged to the O’s in 2019 as part of the Dylan Bundy trade. The 26-year-old righty throws a four-seamer in the mid-90s and a slider in the upper-80s as his main whiff pitch, supplementing with curveball, changeup, and sinker.

The Yankees make a handful of changes to the lineup from yesterday. Aaron Hicks comes in to play left field, moving Oswaldo Cabrera to right, Judge to DH, and Giancarlo Stanton to the bench. DJ LeMahieu replaces Gleyber Torres at second, Isiah Kiner-Falefa steps in for Oswald Peraza at shortstop, and Jose Trevino replaces Kyle Higashioka behind the plate, meaning both players to leave the yard yesterday (Stanton and Higashioka) are immediately rested.

The Orioles make three changes to their batting order. Josh Stowers comes in to DH, moving Adley Rutschman to catcher and Robinson Chirinos to the bench. Terrin Vavra replaces Rougned Odor at second and Anthony Santander replaces Ryan McKenna in left.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 1:35 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES, MASN, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1380

Online stream: MLB.tv

For updates, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.