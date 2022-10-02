Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/2/22

We’ve come to the final Sunday of the regular season. All pennant race drama, at least as it pertains to the Yankees, has been removed for the season’s finishing kick, though the drama around Aaron Judge’s chase for 62 is kicking up. He’s got just five chances (in four days) to set the AL record for homers, but opposing pitchers aren’t playing along. Judge will likely do it if his opponents give him a shot, but there’s not much he can do with the bat on his shoulder.

On the site today, Estevão gives an updated review on the Harrison Bader-Jordan Montgomery swap, and Jesse thinks on how well Judge handles the New York spotlight. Also, inspired by the Yankees’ second-half near-collapse, Matt finds perhaps the club’s worst almost-collapse in history from 100 years ago, and Josh analyzes what the Yankees should do in Game One of the ALDS.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

TV: YES, MASN, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. Are you sold on Oswaldo Cabrera as a playoff starter? As an Opening Day 2023 starter?

2. What are you watching in the season’s final days, other than Aaron Judge’s pursuit of history?