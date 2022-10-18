Aaron Hicks out for 2022 after knee injury in ALDS Game 5

Aaron Hicks departed ALDS Game 5 this afternoon with a left knee injury, the Yankees announced. The outfielder will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the injury, though it didn’t look particularly good.

Hicks was hurt in a collision during the third inning. Guardians leadoff man Steven Kwan struck a flare down the line in left, where Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Josh Donaldson converged. Donaldson peeled off, with both the shortstop and left fielder calling for the ball, but the rookie Cabrera carried forward, and ultimately appeared to bang knees with Hicks.

It appeared the veteran would attempt to stay in the game, but the more reasonable decision to pull him was quickly made. Marwin González took over Hicks’ post in left field.

Depending on the severity of Hicks’ ailment, this could spell the end of his tenure with Yankees. Hicks could very well miss time during the rest of playoffs, should the Yankees advance, and his place on the team going forward is in question after his late-season benching. He hit .216/.330/.313 during the regular season, good for an 86 OPS+.

Update

Aaron Hicks says he’s out for the rest of postseason due to knee injury. Six week recovery. — Pete Caldera (@pcaldera) October 18, 2022

Hicks is indeed done for 2022. If he’s truly at the end of his Yankees career, it’s a shame for him to go out this way. The past couple years have been shaky, but he really was a great Yankee at the outset of this core’s rise to prominence from 2017-20. We wish Hicks the best in his recovery.