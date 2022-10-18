Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/18/22

What a colossally stupid night. Major League Baseball made fans wait at Yankee Stadium for hours with no updates on the rain delay, all with the hope of maybe playing at 9:30pm ET. A new weather system came in to ruin their plans because as much as Rob Manfred might like to control the weather, the man does not. So now, we’ll get ALDS Game 5 ending just as the NLCS is beginning, on the same day. The winner will have no rest and must make their way to Houston tomorrow night for the ALCS opener. Bang-up job!

Today on the site, Josh will preview that improbable Phillies/Padres NLCS, Sam will review how the Game 5 rainout affects the Yankees’ pitching plans for the actual finale, and Kevin will discuss Gerrit Cole’s Game 4 in the context of other Yankees elimination game gems.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

Game 5: Nestor Cortes vs. Aaron Civale/Shane Bieber (TBD)

Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

National League Championship Series:

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Petco Park in San Diego

Game 1: Yu Darvish vs. Zack Wheeler

First pitch: 8:03pm ET (FS1)

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. How long would your leash be with Nestor Cortes today on short rest?

2. Who ya got in the NLCS: Padres or Phillies? And in how many games?