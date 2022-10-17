Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The Yankees have their backs to the wall for the first time this year, going the distance in their ALDS matchup against the Cleveland Guardians. Should they overcome them the road only gets harder, with their main rivals of the past half-decade on the horizon waiting for them in Houston for Game 1 of the ALCS. This year opened up with championship aspirations, and only amplified them halfway through the year. Now that we’re near the end of the line, we’ll finally see if they have a legitimate shot or not.

The first four games of this series have provided so much insight already, whether that’s for the next round or for the offseason. Are the Yankees done with starting Isiah Kiner-Falefa at last? Will Aaron Judge break out in October, or was too much gas spent on the home run chase at the end of the year? Can Gerrit Cole carry the pitching staff to the World Series if they survive tonight? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of October 20th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.