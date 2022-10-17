Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/17/22

Before the Division Series kicked off, you would’ve had a hard time getting anyone to guess if any of the favorites were truly under threat of getting upset. Fast forward a week, and the Dodgers and Braves are done for the year with the Yankees facing a do-or-die Game 5. Even the Astros, who wound up sweeping Seattle, played a razor-thin line between winning and losing in all three of their games — this has been a truly wild round of the postseason. There’s just one game left to decide the LCS matchups, and the Yankees will find out tonight if they’re the last one in.

Before all that, let’s wind back to last night’s game real quick. Jake will take us through his reaction to the Yankees’ 4-2 win and I’ll talk about the player of the game, before Kevin checks in on how the Yankees’ prospects are doing in their second week in the Arizona Fall League. Chris dives into the myriad reasons why DJ LeMahieu completes this lineup, and then I’ll open the mailbag before we get into lineups for Game 5.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

Game 5: Jameson Taillon vs. Aaron Civale

AD

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. How deep will Jameson Taillon pitch into Game 5?

2. Predict the final score, who wins Game 5 and by how much?