ALDS Game 4: New York Yankees @ Cleveland Guardians

Last night, the Yankees suffered an incredibly painful walk-off loss after a blown two-run lead, and if they don’t get back up fast, the season will end today in incredible disappointment. If there’s one thing in New York’s favor, it’s that Gerrit Cole takes the mound today after a mostly dominant performance in Game 1, while the Guardians will start Cal Quantrill, who the team did eventually figure out in the ALDS opener (two homers, three walks, four hits, and four runs in five innings).

This is the kind of game you sign someone like Cole to win. As he proved in Game 1, he certainly has the stuff to keep Cleveland’s lineup down. The ace fired 6.1 innings of one-run ball, holding the Guardians to four hits and minimal production.

On offense and defense, the Yankees finally — maybe too late — did the prudent thing and benched Isiah Kiner-Falefa. If you don’t trust someone in the most crucial game of the season, it probably didn’t make sense to trust him all season, eh? Gleyber Torres will once again hit leadoff, followed by Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton, Josh Donaldson, and Oswaldo Cabrera, who will shift back to the infield and play shortstop. Harrison Bader, Jose Trevino, and Aaron Hicks, who will play left field, round out the lineup.

The Guardians will run out the exact same lineup and defensive scheme as last night’s game. It’s hard to argue with their results.

A Yankees victory sets up a winner-take-all game in Yankee Stadium tomorrow night. A loss cements this frustrating season of extreme ups and downs as another bitter disappointment. Let’s see what this New York ballclub is made of.

How to watch

Location: Progressive Field — Cleveland, OH

First pitch: 7:07 pm ET

TV broadcast: TBS

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1380

Online stream: DirecTV Stream (free trial), Sling TV (free trial)

