Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/16/22

New York Post | Dan Martin: The Yankees blew up in the ninth inning and lost Game 3 in walk-off fashion. They were a strike away from taking a 2-1 series lead over the Guardians, but ended the night the other way around in a 6-5 walk-off loss — their first in playoff history after entering the ninth with a multi-run lead. Gerrit Cole will be on the mound tonight with the season on the line in Cleveland.

NorthJersey.com | Pete Caldera: The Yankees moved Aaron Judge out of the leadoff spot before Game 3 of the ALDS against the Guardians. He was held hitless in this postseason entering the day, but announced his presence in typical Aaron Judge fashion in the third inning. A 449-foot homer tied the game at two apiece. Will we see more of No. 99 in the two spot moving forward?

USA Today | Melanie Anzidei: We’ve spoken about Judge’s power at the plate, but he does so much more for baseball than just provide souvenirs for fans. He helped to make baseball a little more popular again. “To have Aaron Judge be one of those central conversations [in sports] is really going to push baseball – because baseball needs big stories in order to captivate the American public,” said Daniel Ladik, a marketing professor at Seton Hall University and a baseball fan. “And you can’t get a bigger story than No. 99 at the moment.”

Sports Illustrated | Kenny Van Doren: The winner of the Yankees/Guardians series will play none other than the Houston Astros. An 18-inning marathon ended in a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners for Houston. Justin Verlander will start Game 1 of the ALCS for the Astros as they prepare for their sixth consecutive pennant appearance.