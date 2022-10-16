Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/16/22

ARGHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH.

Anyway, today on the site, Kunj will handle the playoff roundup, Matt will offer his somehow profanity-free Game 3 reactions, and Sam will pick the Yankees’ Player of the Game from last night. Later on, we’ll get pieces from Jesse on the confounding nature of the 2022 Yanks and Estevão on will reminisce on Gerrit Cole’s 2020 playoff dominance of Cleveland, plus Joe’s weekly social media roundup.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

Game 4: Gerrit Cole vs. Cal Quantrill

Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Progressive Field

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. What was your No. 1 criticism from last night?

2. Bigger upset: Phillies over Braves or Padres over Dodgers?