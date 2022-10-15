Yankees announce ALDS Game 3 lineup

It may feel like Game 2 just ended, but we’re on the precipice of a crucial Game 3 in Cleveland. The Yankees unveiled the starting nine that will take the field in support of starter Luis Severino, with a few changes from the first couple games.

With Aaron Judge hitless in the first two games at leadoff, Aaron Boone bumped him to No. 2 with Gleyber Torres handling the top spot. That slides Anthony Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton, and Josh Donaldson down to 3-4-5.

Rookie Oswaldo Cabrera slid down to the No. 9 hole after a couple shaky nights in his playoff series debut, so Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Harrison Bader jumped up to sixth and seventh.

The new substitution is Kyle Higashioka sliding into the starting catcher spot for Jose Trevino. Higgy was behind the plate when Severino made his last start of the regular season, a dominant performance in Texas. Perhaps that played into Boone’s thinking, but there certainly are other factors at play, such as Higashioka’s much improved play in the second half, as well the fact that the Yankees may have to play four consecutive games.

Of course, the order of the hitters only matters so much; the Yankees’ bats need to wake up regardless of the lineup if they want to advance to the ALCS. Let’s up hope that today’s the day the offense breaks out.