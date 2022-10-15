Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/15/22

The Yankees lost Game 2 of the ALDS, and then boarded a plane to Cleveland soon after, but there’s no rest for the weary. We’re in the middle of what could be four straight playoff contests, and they’ll send Luis Severino to the mound today to try and wrench back control of this series. All signs point to the Yankees continuing to be able to handle Cleveland’s lineup, but it remains to be seen if they’ll score enough runs to back it up.

On the site today, ahead of Severino’s crucial Game 3 start, John remembers the right-hander’s playoff start five years ago against Cleveland. Andres analyzes the state of the Yankee playoff bench, Chris thinks about how the Yankees should approach their long relief options, and Matt takes a detour into history, finding a time the Yankees won a World Series because of a balk.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Cleveland Guardians

Game 3: Luis Severino vs. Triston McKenzie (Series tied 1-1)

Time: 7:37 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Progressive Field

Other Division Series Games:

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia

Game 4: Noah Syndergaard? vs. Charlie Morton (PHI leads 2-1)

First pitch: 2:07pm ET (FS1)

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros

T-Mobile Park in Seattle

Game 3: George Kirby vs. Lance McCullers Jr. (HOU leads 2-0)

First pitch: 4:07pm ET (TBS)

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Petco Park in San Diego

Game 4: Joe Musgrove vs. Tyler Anderson (LAD leads 2-1)

First pitch: 9:37pm ET (FS1)

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. Who has the pitching advantage in this Luis Severino vs. Triston McKenzie matchup?

2. Which of the teams in a do-or-die scenario will stay alive today?