Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/14/22

As predicted, Wednesday provided perfect weather and no scheduled Yankees baseball, while Thursday featured scheduled Yankees baseball that was cancelled because of not-so-perfect weather. Oh, also the Astros won again and there was no other baseball. What a stupid Thursday!

So the Yanks and Guardians will play Game 2 this afternoon, hustle to Cleveland afterwards, and then play Game 3 tomorrow night with potential Games 4 and 5 looming on Saturday and Sunday. It could get very busy and tiring for both pitching staffs, but hopefully New York can just make this an easy series and not worry about it.

Today on the site, Peter will recap the Mariners getting their hearts ripped out by Yordan Alvarez again, and he (Peter, not Yordan [though that would be amusing]) will have a second post reviewing how yesterday’s rainout affects the pitching staff. Later on, Jesse will give Wandy Peralta his flowers, Jeff will look back at how the Yankees tackled Shane Bieber in their 2020 Wild Card Series shellacking of the Cleveland ace, and Madison will answer your mailbag questions.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

Game 2: Nestor Cortes vs. Shane Bieber (NYY leads, 1-0)

Time: 1:07 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Other Division Series Games:

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA

Game 3: Aaron Nola vs. TBD* (series tied, 1-1)

First pitch: 4:37pm ET (FS1)

*Atlanta has yet to announce a starter, but either Charlie Morton or “opener” Spencer Strider off the IL are the most likely options.

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Petco Park in San Diego

Game 3: Blake Snell vs. Tony Gonsolin (series tied, 1-1)

First pitch: 8:37pm ET (FS1)

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. Predict Nestor Cortes’ pitching line for this afternoon!

2. Are the Mariners cooked, or will they at least steal a game in Seattle?