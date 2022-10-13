Yankees rained out in ALDS Game 2 against Guardians

For a few days now, the weather forecast for the Bronx on Thursday night has not been particularly promising. The Yankees and Guardians were scheduled to play Game 2 of their American League Division Series matchup after a scheduled Wednesday offday that featured perfect conditions. Instead, they’ll be rained out tonight and forced to play a matinee tomorrow, with the possibility of four games in four days looming. Delightful!

The team made the official announcement just a few minutes ago, and all details (including ticket disclaimers) can be read below.

Tonight’s NYY-CLE game is postponed due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather & will be made up tomorrow, Friday, October 14 at 1:07 PM. pic.twitter.com/OyWtLomUr6 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 13, 2022

As noted in the announcement, Game 2 is now scheduled for 1:07pm ET on Friday. A night game was always going to be unlikely because the Yankees and Guardians have to travel to Cleveland for Saturday’s planned Game 3. It’s not a particularly long flight, but just in terms of getting normal sleep and the timing of when folks would be leaving Yankee Stadium on Friday, a day game is more logical.

The rainout will probably futz with the Yankees’ pitching plans a bit if the series goes the maximum five games. In the original plan, they could have brought Game 2 starter Nestor Cortes back on three days’ rest for at least a few innings in Game 5 on Monday, but now, he’d be limited to an opener or just an inning out of the bullpen behind someone like Jameson Taillon (who could return to the Yankees’ rotation). On the other side, it hurts Cleveland too, as they won’t be able to bring ace Shane Bieber back either with only two rest days between starts.

Ideally, the Yankees can make this a short series and render these discussions moot, but they must be considered. For now though, stay dry and we’ll reconvene tomorrow afternoon.