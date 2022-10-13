Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/13/22

After an annoyingly scheduled offday yesterday with perfect weather, rain might threaten the Yankees/Guardians ALDS Game 2 matchup tonight. If it does get banged, we could get as many as four games in four days depending on how long this series goes. Wonderful! Way to go, MLB.
Today on the site, I’ll run through the NLDS action from last night, Andrés will discuss how the divisive bullpen provided hope for confidence in the ALDS opener, and Josh will begin his quest to find “That Guy” in the Yankees playoff run. Afterward, John will look back at how Gerrit Cole avoided the big inning in Game 1, and Esteban will look forward to Game 3 and what Luis Severino can learn from Cole’s start.
Today’s Matchup:
New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians
Game 2: Nestor Cortes vs. Shane Bieber (NYY leads, 1-0)
Time: 7:37 p.m. ET
TV: TBS
Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN
Venue: Yankee Stadium
Other Division Series Games:
Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners
Minute Maid Park in Houston
Game 2: Framber Valdez vs. Luis Castillo (HOU leads, 1-0)
First pitch: 3:37pm ET (TBS)
Fun Questions/Prompts:
1. Will we actually get Yankees baseball tonight?
2. Be honest: Even if you predicted Dodgers in 4, did you have the Padres stealing one in LA?
