Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/13/22

After an annoyingly scheduled offday yesterday with perfect weather, rain might threaten the Yankees/Guardians ALDS Game 2 matchup tonight. If it does get banged, we could get as many as four games in four days depending on how long this series goes. Wonderful! Way to go, MLB.

Today on the site, I’ll run through the NLDS action from last night, Andrés will discuss how the divisive bullpen provided hope for confidence in the ALDS opener, and Josh will begin his quest to find “That Guy” in the Yankees playoff run. Afterward, John will look back at how Gerrit Cole avoided the big inning in Game 1, and Esteban will look forward to Game 3 and what Luis Severino can learn from Cole’s start.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

Game 2: Nestor Cortes vs. Shane Bieber (NYY leads, 1-0)

Time: 7:37 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Other Division Series Games:

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

Minute Maid Park in Houston

Game 2: Framber Valdez vs. Luis Castillo (HOU leads, 1-0)

First pitch: 3:37pm ET (TBS)

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. Will we actually get Yankees baseball tonight?

2. Be honest: Even if you predicted Dodgers in 4, did you have the Padres stealing one in LA?