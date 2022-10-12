Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/12/22

The Yankees kicked off their 2022 postseason run with a comfortable 4-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALDS. In most years we’d be gearing up for another bout right away, but in this year’s schedule there’s an off-day baked in right after the opening game of the series. Why, I have no idea, but here we are. The NL teams are still going strong today, so there’ll still be playoff action, but we’ll have to wait a day to see the pinstripes on the field again.

While there’s not going to be baseball in the Bronx tonight, that gives us some extra time to break down what went down in the series opener. After Peter recaps all the chaos that went on in the other three LDS games, Sam gives us his reaction to the game and Matt picks out the player of the game. Jeff argues that the Yankees should’ve taken Oswald Peraza over Marwin González as their backup infielder, John makes the case that this year the Yankees’ pitching staff has inverted expectations, and Esteban goes through Nestor Cortes’ matchups in the Guardians’ lineup.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day

Other Division Series Games:

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Truist Park in Atlanta

Game 2: Kyle Wright (ATL) vs. Zack Wheeler (PHI)

First pitch: Wednesday Oct. 12, 4:35pm ET (FOX)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles

Game 2: Clayton Kershaw vs. Yu Darvish

First pitch: Wednesday Oct. 12, 8:37pm ET (FS1)

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. Was last night’s win enough to be confident in a sweep?

2. Can the Mariners still win their series after blowing Game 1 the way they did?