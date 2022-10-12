Pinstripe Alley Twittercast Ep. 7: Reflecting on the ALDS Opener

The Yankees have an early lead in their 2022 American League Division Series matchup with the Cleveland Guardians! So Josh Diemert, Peter Brody, and Sam Chapman gathered in the postgame glow to chat about the big 4-1 win on Twitter Spaces. We’re not always able to put the Twitter Space chats on the PSA Podcast feed, but we went the extra mile to get this out for you all to enjoy on both the feed and the main page!

Gerrit Cole allowed just one run on four hits and a walk in 6.1 innings of work while striking out eight, recovering from third-inning shakiness to keep Cleveland quiet. Meanwhile, Harrison Bader had the Yankee Stadium crowd buzzing with a solo shot for his first homer in pinstripes, tying the game in the third. New York took the lead in the fifth and Anthony Rizzo provided insurance with a two-run bomb in the sixth. The bullpen took over from there and held on for the Game 1 victory.

All these themes from the game are discussed, and they also took a peek ahead at Game 2’s forthcoming Nestor Cortes/Shane Bieber showdown. One win down and hopefully ten more to go.

You can listen to Pinstripe Alley’s podcasts on the web player below, here, or on any of your preferred podcast apps — to name a few, we’re on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, and iHeartRadio.

Note: There is cursing in this episode, so keep that in mind if you tune in around young ones or supervisors. Do not conference call us into your office! Unless it’s a really cool one.