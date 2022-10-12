Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/12/22

New York Post | Greg Joyce: One of the big surprises in the ALDS roster announcement was the impending Tommy John surgery for reliever Scott Effross. The Yankees’ deadline acquisition felt something wrong while throwing a bullpen in the leadup to the ALDS, making a depleted Yankee bullpen even more shaky — not to mention affecting next year’s relief corps as well.

FanGraphs | Esteban Rivera: The Yankee bullpen isn’t as formidable as it was in the first half of the season, and the Effross news only furthers that, but it still may play an outsized role in the ALDS. In particular, the sinkers offered by Clay Holmes and Jonathan Loáisiga may be perfectly suited to the weaknesses of the Guardians’ lineup, and be a good check against Cleveland’s own talented suite of relievers. After both JL and Holmes put up clean outings in Game 1, maybe this Esteban is on to something.

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: Another guy not on the ALDS roster is DJ LeMahieu, who’s been dealing with a bum toe for about a month. Turns out, the problem has been a fracture in his foot, and his overcompensation on the broken foot was what caused the toe inflammation. The Yankees are hopeful he could return for a possible ALCS, but for now, he’s on the shelf.

New York Daily News | Matthew Roberson: The Yankees pulled off the Game 1 win over the Guardians, with Anthony Rizzo coming up particularly big. Josh Donaldson should be thankful his first baseman had the dagger via a two-run home run, as Donaldson was embarrassingly thrown out on a fly ball to right field. The ball bounced off the top of the wall, still in play, while Donaldson broke into his home run trot and the ball was still very much in play. It was a brainfart from the veteran, and not the first time this season he’s gotten into trouble with pimping a ball. The Yankees may be up 1-0, but those mistakes tend to bite you in the postseason eventually.