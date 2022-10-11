Sporcle quiz: Name the entire 2022 New York Yankees roster

Now that I’ve hit “publish” on Pinstripe Alley’s 2022 Yankees Sporcle quiz, it marks the 10th year in a row that I’ve gone ahead with this silly exercise. That’s not even counting the ones that I created on a lark for years past, like 1996 and 2006. (Why yes, I was bored a lot in 2016; why do you ask?)

But it’s just fun to put these together and reminisce about all the players who occupied our collective headspace for at least a day or two in this long season. Even the ones who only made it into one game played a role. You might be surprised at which long-term players slip your mind as well! It happens to the best of us; it’s hard to remember 54 dudes.

Take the quiz, see how you fare, and share your scores! Try to use the spoiler tag in the comments to hide any player names you might mention so that potential answers aren’t spoiled. (If you prefer to take the quiz on the Sporcle site itself, go here.)