Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/11/22

Well, the day has come. Six months after the Yankees kicked off their 2022 season, we’ve arrived upon the ALDS. The goal through the regular season was always to win the AL East and dodge the Wild Card round. That’s been accomplished, and now the sprint to the finish begins. A best-of-five series with Cleveland stands between the Yankees and their first ALCS appearance since 2019.
We’ll have loads more playoff coverage lined up for you ahead of Game 1. Josh will have a preview of the other ALDS and NLDS action ahead, while I’ll give you the lowdown on the pitching matchups for the Yankees-Guardians ALDS (Andrew will also have our staff predictions on the four series). Peter will also go over the keys to Game 1 for Gerrit Cole, Andrés highlights why Giancarlo Stanton is so crucial to this postseason run, and Matt Provenzano provides a Yankees vibe check before we set off on this playoff journey. And don’t miss the annual Sporcle quiz of the 2022 roster!
Today’s Matchup:
New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians
Game 1: Gerrit Cole vs. Cal Quantrill
Time: 7:37 p.m. ET
TV: TBS
Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN
Venue: Yankee Stadium
Other Division Series Games:
Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Truist Park in Atlanta
Game 1: Max Fried (ATL) vs. Ranger Suarez (PHI)
First pitch: Tuesday Oct. 11, 1:07pm ET (FOX)
Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners
Minute Maid Park in Houston
Game 1: Justin Verlander (HOU) vs. Logan Gilbert (SEA)
First pitch: Tuesday Oct. 11, 3:37pm ET (TBS)
Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres
Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles
Game 1: Julio Urías vs. Mike Clevinger
First pitch: Tuesday Oct. 11, 9:37pm ET (FS1)
Fun Questions/Prompts:
1. What’s Gerrit Cole’s line tonight?
2. What’s the biggest upset that will happen in the LDS round?
