Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/11/22

Well, the day has come. Six months after the Yankees kicked off their 2022 season, we’ve arrived upon the ALDS. The goal through the regular season was always to win the AL East and dodge the Wild Card round. That’s been accomplished, and now the sprint to the finish begins. A best-of-five series with Cleveland stands between the Yankees and their first ALCS appearance since 2019.

We’ll have loads more playoff coverage lined up for you ahead of Game 1. Josh will have a preview of the other ALDS and NLDS action ahead, while I’ll give you the lowdown on the pitching matchups for the Yankees-Guardians ALDS (Andrew will also have our staff predictions on the four series). Peter will also go over the keys to Game 1 for Gerrit Cole, Andrés highlights why Giancarlo Stanton is so crucial to this postseason run, and Matt Provenzano provides a Yankees vibe check before we set off on this playoff journey. And don’t miss the annual Sporcle quiz of the 2022 roster!

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians

Game 1: Gerrit Cole vs. Cal Quantrill

Time: 7:37 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Other Division Series Games:

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Truist Park in Atlanta

Game 1: Max Fried (ATL) vs. Ranger Suarez (PHI)

First pitch: Tuesday Oct. 11, 1:07pm ET (FOX)

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

Minute Maid Park in Houston

Game 1: Justin Verlander (HOU) vs. Logan Gilbert (SEA)

First pitch: Tuesday Oct. 11, 3:37pm ET (TBS)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles

Game 1: Julio Urías vs. Mike Clevinger

First pitch: Tuesday Oct. 11, 9:37pm ET (FS1)

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. What’s Gerrit Cole’s line tonight?

2. What’s the biggest upset that will happen in the LDS round?