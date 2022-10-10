Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 174: ALDS Showdown with Cleveland

The Yankees thankfully got to sit out the Wild Card Series weekend and await their ALDS opponent, and now we know who they’ll be playing tomorrow night in the Bronx. The Guardians dispatched the Rays in just two games, allowing a single run to Tampa Bay across 24 innings of work. So it’ll be New York vs. Cleveland in the Division Series again, in a rematch of past 2017 and 2020 playoff showdowns.

Kunj and I bantered about the fun of Wild Card weekend at the start of the show, but feel free to skip ahead to around the 13-minute mark if you’d rather just go straight into Yankees business. We talked about Aroldis Chapman doing fans a solid and going AWOL in Miami to cost himself a playoff roster spot, and then at about 17 minutes, we went into a full ALDS preview, discussing everything from rotation matchups to the bullpen, deep roster spots, and Matt Carpenter’s resurgence. At the end, we make predictions on both this series and the three other DS showdowns.

