Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/10/22

Although just one of the four Wild Card Series went to the maximum of three games, the Padres’ Joe Musgrove made the lone contest a memorable — at least for his hometown fans in San Diego. For the Mets faithful in attendance at Citi Field, they had to watch in disgust as their mighty team that had more hits than any in the National League this year mustered only one in the do-or-die Game 3. As their lone answer to hitting Musgrove involved unsuccessfully checking his ears for Vaseline, their season is over and the Padres have a date with the Dodgers. May the Yankees not go down so meekly.

Today on the site, Jake will recap the highlights of Musgrove’s masterpiece for our Playoff Roundup, Kevin will look back at the first week of Arizona Fall League action (featuring Jasson Domínguez), and Peter will discuss a possible Yankees game plan against the strong Cleveland pitching in the ALDS. Later on, Chris will consider Matt Carpenter’s potential playoff role, Josh will muse on if the Yankees are gaining enough on defense to make up for perhaps a quietly middling offense (sans Aaron Judge), and Kunj and I will preview the ALDS against the Guardians on the latest Pinstripe Alley Podcast.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day

Today’s Division Series Games:

None

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. Make your revised Division Series picks now that we know all eight teams!

2. Do you think Aroldis Chapman will pitch again in the majors?