Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

The time has come — it is October and the Yankees are playing baseball. The Yankees are hosting the Guardians in the ALDS this week, and by the time this mailbag is answered the series will be either heavily one-sided or halfway over. Cleveland had to grind their way through a sweep of the Rays, and played an extra six innings to get the series victory as well, so the Yankees will enter with a bit of an advantage. The road to a 28th World Series starts in the Bronx on Tuesday night, and it should be an interesting one.

After weeks of speculation about the roster, who would be healthy for the games, and who should start Game 1, it all becomes very simple and reactionary from here. Will Gerrit Cole open this postseason with a more ace-like performance or will he fall apart like in last year’s Wild Card Game? Can the Yankees win if they don’t get any offense outside of the top half of the lineup? Will the team be able to capitalize off of pitchers working around Aaron Judge? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

