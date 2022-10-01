New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Nestor Cortes vs. Austin Voth

The loss last night ended up setting the scene for that incredible Mariners walk-off home run to end their record postseason drought, so it’s hard to be too mad, right? That Cal Raleigh homer did end the Orioles’ long-shot chance at the postseason, but this is still an incredible season for them. Fortunately for the Yankees, this all means that the only real stakes for today are if the Yankees can avoid any more injuries — and if Aaron Judge can hit his 62nd home run.

Nestor Cortes starts today for the Yankees, coming off six scoreless innings against the Red Sox before the rain washed the rest of the game away. Rain will affect today, too.

Austin Voth will be going for the O’s, and he has split the season between Baltimore and their regional rivals down in DC. Voth, who hasn’t pitched against the Yankees this season, allows well over a hit per inning but has a decent ability to strike batters out. His last start was a loss against the Astros, but he wasn’t bad at all, allowing one earned run over five innings with six strikeouts. Voth does not usually provide his team with a ton of length — he’s thrown six innings or more only twice this season.

Aaron Judge remains in the leadoff spot for New York, playing right field. The lineup is similar to yesterday’s. but DJ LeMahieu is understandably not being asked to play two games in a row. Josh Donaldson returns to third base. Oswald Peraza will also receive a rare starting opportunity, playing shortstop and batting ninth. Kyle Higashioka will also catch in place of Jose Trevino.

The Orioles changed things up a bit more. Touted rookie Gunnar Henderson will lead off and play third, followed by Ryan Mountcastle at third base. Adley Rutschman will DH after catching last night and bat third. He’s followed by Austin Hays in right, Ryan McKenna in left, and Cedric Mullins in center. Old friends Jorge Mateo and Rougned Odor will play short and second, followed by Robinson Chirinos at catcher.

This game will begin in a delay, but the team has announced a 1:30pm start time.

First pitch is scheduled for approximately 1:30pm. https://t.co/GsQ2sgok58 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 1, 2022

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 1:05 pm ET 1:30 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES, MASN, MLB Network (out-of-network only)

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 / 98 Rock FM/HD2 97.9, WBAL NewsRadio AM/FM

Online stream: MLB.tv

