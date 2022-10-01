Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/1/22

CBS Sports | Mike Axisa: The Yankees bullpen seemed to be finding some solid footing in recent weeks, but it will be missing at least one notable arm for the rest of the regular season. Aaron Boone revealed that Clay Holmes would likely be shut down with shoulder issue he had been dealing with for a while. This is likely more maintenance than a new develop, as the high leverage reliever had recently received a cortisone shot with an eye towards being available for the ALDS on Tuesday, October 11th.

Zack Britton on the other hand was forced from his relief outing yesterday with left arm fatigue. He knew immediately that something wasn’t right, signaling to a trainer immediately after a wild pitch. Britton only made his season debut last week after missing most of last season and the first five-plus months this year while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The 34 year old southpaw has struggled with command, walking six while recording just two outs across three outings. Boone made certain to reassure that Britton’s elbow was fine, and that both team and pitcher were acting with an abundance of caution.

For those curious, Boone did note that Miguel Castro and Albert Abreu are available to return if needed, though 2021 rookie Stephen Ridings is out. Castro and Abreu were on the injured list for most of September and had been on rehab assignment until the minor league season ended.

MLB.com | Sarah Langs: Aaron Judge has already made history this season, but he could achieve a feat that only Ted Williams accomplished. In MLB history, only Ted Williams has won the Quadruple Triple Crown, which requires a player to lead his league in 12 offensive categories (home runs, RBI, batting average, runs, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, walks, extra-base hits, total bases, wRC+ and WAR) — a feat he achieved during his 1942 and 1947 Triple Crown-winning campaigns. Judge leads in 11 categories entering play Friday, trailing only Luis Arraez of the Twins in average, .313 to .315.

CBS Sports | R.J. Anderson: Any team would be thrilled to have Judge, but only a select few make sense as landing spots for the superstar outfielder as he hits free agency this winter. Anderson ranks all 30 teams, grouping them into five categories of least to most likely. He sees a reunion between Judge and the Yankees as the most likely conclusion, but they’re joined by three other teams in the category of “favorites” to land him.

NJ Advance Media | Randy Miller: Matt Carpenter has been in a race against time as he tries to make it back from a broken foot to play for the Yankees again this season. He suffered the fracture on August 9th after fouling a ball off his foot against the Mariners, and his recovery appears to be going well with the lefty veteran taking batting practice prior to last night’s game.

It’s unclear whether Carpenter will be activated for the final series of the season against the Rangers, or if he’ll simply participate in an alternate site camp hosted by the Double-A Somerset Patriots alongside Castro, Abreu, and Frankie Montas. Miller indicated in his piece that the latter is more likely, though Jack Curry of YES Network also suggested Texas as a serious possibility. The 36 year-old Carpenter was the hottest hitter on the planet after joining the Yankees, batting .305/.412/.727 with 15 home runs, 37 RBI, and a 216 wRC+ in 154 plate appearances spanning 47 games.

Sports Illustrated | Mike McDaniel: Aaron Judge may have tied Roger Maris at 61 homers, but now the eyes of the world are on the prodigious slugger to see if he can break the 61-year-old mark outright for sole possession of the AL home run record. In anticipation of him going for number 62, ticket prices have soared at Yankee Stadium, with the average price of a seat for the series finale on Sunday coming in at a whopping $458.76.

MLB.com | Julia Kreuz: Former Yankee Héctor López passed away on Friday at the age of 93. López became the second Panamanian player in MLB when he debut with the Kansas City Athletics in 1955 and was the first Black manager in Triple-A, six years before Frank Robinson became the first Black manager in MLB in 1975. López won two World Series with the Yankees in 1961 and 1962 as the third man in the outfield alongside Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris and was a regular sight at Old-Timers’ Day (attending as recently as 2019). Our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones.