Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/1/22

Last night wasn’t super fun at Yankee Stadium, as Aaron Judge was pitched around and held homerless while the Yankees’ offense could only manage a solo short porch special by Oswaldo Cabrera in a 2-1 loss in Baltimore. But hey, the nice thing about clinching the division earlier in the week is that I don’t really care! Giancarlo Stanton’s continued struggles at bat and the status of both Zack Britton and Clay Holmes are concerning for sure, but I will take those worries over an uncertain playoff spot. So we move on to today, where an ominous Ian-induced forecast threatens the matinee and Judge’s quest for 62:

With heavy rain on the way tonight, tomorrow AM and into early afternoon, #Yankees are considering pushing back start time of Saturday's game to between 4-6 pm. Told club officials will make a decision by 6 am and inform players before anyone heads to the Stadium. — Bob Klapisch (@BobKlap) October 1, 2022

We’ll have you covered if there’s a game, but in the meantime, we’ll keep you entertained. I’ll check in on Judge’s home run pace and I’ll also cover the Rivalry Roundup. After that, Chris will examine the impact of Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s hot September and Kevin will take the opportunity of the O’s visiting Yankee Stadium with Judge in pursuit of history to remember one of his most famous homers of his rookie year: the 495-foot monster shot.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET (?)

TV: YES, MASN, MLBN (out-of-market only)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. Hypothetical: Suppose Stanton goes hitless for the remainder of 2022. Even if he’s only been rehabbing at the alternate site, would you DH Matt Carpenter in ALDS Game 1?

2. The Orioles are guaranteed to finish 2022 with a better record than the Red Sox. Will the O’s also top the Red Sox in 2023?