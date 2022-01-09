Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Taillon, Luetge throw offseason bullpens

Since baseball shut down in March 2020, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Although the offseason is now in a lockout, it’s fun to check in our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Jamo feeling good during rehab

Jameson Taillon has thrown a pain-free bullpen after his surgery to repair his right ankle tendon. The starter pitched in his first season with the Yankees this past year, starting 29 games with a 4.30 ERA and 140 strikeouts. The Yanks acquired Jamo as he was returning from the second Tommy John surgery of his career, so he’s no stranger to coming back from injury. He’s expected to be back with the team about a month or so into the 2022 season.

Pain free tossing! Lots and lots of work to get to this point, and even more work ahead to get to where we need to be!! Excited for every step of the journey pic.twitter.com/CHC24CWhNp — Jameson Taillon (@JTaillon50) January 7, 2022

Lucas Luetge throws first bullpen of offseason

Speaking of throwing bullpens, reliever Lucas Luetge threw his first bullpen of the offseason. The 34-year-old southpaw threw 72.1 innings for the Yankees last year, the third-most out of the bullpen. He registered a 2.74 ERA and 78 strikeouts. He was a big part of the ‘pen last year, and is expected to be a key part again this year.

David Cone and Michael Kay hired for Sunday Night Baseball

Congratulations to David Cone on behind hired by ESPN to be a member of the Sunday Night Baseball broadcast. As YES Network watchers know, Cone is a very knowledgeable baseball mind who will bring great insight to the booth and to fans listening. He will be alongside Karl Ravech and Eduardo Pérez.

I’m very honored to be a part of this great team of professionals and become part of the ESPN family. https://t.co/hir6eIUHpS — David Cone (@dcone36) January 7, 2022

Michael Kay will also be on the Sunday Night Baseball call, but on ESPN2 with Alex Rodriguez in a similar fashion to the NFL’s “Manningcast.” Should be exciting to see what Cone, Kay, and A-Rod will bring to baseball!

Want to thank @espn for the opportunity to do the Sunday Night baseball megacast with @arod . Will be different and hopefully irreverent and fun. Most Importantly have to thank the @Yankees and my bosses at @YESNetwork for allowing it to happen. Let’s do it! — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) January 7, 2022

Cameron Maybin says farewell

Congratulations to Cameron Maybin on a long MLB career! Maybin played for 15 seasons on 10 different teams—including 82 games with the Yankees in 2019 as one of the #NextMenUp. He finished his career with 1,162 games played, 973 hits, and a .254 batting average. Maybin announced his retirement early last week on Twitter. Read his message below: