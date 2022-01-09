Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/9/22

Baseball news continues to be scant, so let’s turn to the gridiron, where the NFL is wrapping up its final week of the regular season. The local teams are, of course, laughably distant from the postseason picture, but hey, maybe another one strikes your fancy. Thanks to the new format, there are still a few more playoff spots to decide (I look forward to that, uh, joy with baseball). More likely, there are still some fantasy implications. So best of luck!

Today on the site, Estevão will continue his series on the all-time best Yankees complementary players with Moose Skowron, and John will explore how the Yankees might protect their roster in the event of an expansion draft. Later on, Jon will reflect on the underrated Yankees trailblazer Al Downing, Matt will counter our Champions Series by remembering the not-so-greatest-teams in franchise history, and Joe will do the weekly social media roundup.

Fun Questions:

1. Which Yankee not named Aaron Judge or Giancarlo Stanton would make the best NFL player?

2. I am a sad nearly-lapsed Giants fan who has almost completely ignored this team for the past several years. Even with Dave Gettleman gone, is there any hope whatsoever for a recovery anytime soon?