Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/8/22

If you’re somewhere that recently had its first real snow of the winter, we hope you’re staying safe and cozy. No hot stove news to heat things up, of course, but that’s the standard for now. Every day of snow this month carries us closer to the prospect of a spring thaw that includes baseball.

Lots to keep you warm on the site today, as Jon remembers Cameron Maybin’s unexpected 2019 turn with the Yankees, in light of Maybin’s retirement. Peter looks at another one-time Yankee, Andrew McCutchen, as a free agent target, Josh discusses why it wouldn’t be so bad to just keep Gleyber Torres at shortstop, Jesse goes deep on Bob Turley’s career, and Dan brings us an interesting interview with one of the Yankees’ minor-league hitting coaches.

Fun Questions:

1. Along the lines of Maybin and McCutchen, who was your favorite “random” one-year Yankee from the 2010s?

2. Do you enjoy any snow sports?