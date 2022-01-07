Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/7/22

Good morning folks, hope you’re all doing well. We’re a week into the new year, and the days sure seem to be blurring together still. That’s thanks in large part to the seemingly endless lockout we’re going through, which is making that spending spree market back at the end of November look wilder and wilder. Hopefully we’ll get to see the resumption of that free agent rush sooner rather than later, and with the Yankees getting involved this time.

Anyways, let’s move onto what’s in store for today. Esteban leads off with a follow up to his piece on the all-time best seasons by older Yankees, this time diving into the all-time best seasons by young Yankees. John examines Kyle Higashioka’s ranks among back up catchers to see if it’s worth looking for an upgrade for the entire position, Matt takes us back to the 1962 championship season that wound up being the last triumph of the pre-CBS era, and I’ll open the mailbag up to answer some of your questions.

Fun Questions:

1. Who is the best Yankee to debut in the 2000s?

2. Seen any decent amount of snow yet this winter?